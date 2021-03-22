Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Sells $45,840.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CPE stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

