Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,903 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lear by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $183.40 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.80.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

