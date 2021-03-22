Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,349,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock opened at $218.46 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.