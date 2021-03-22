Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $282,014,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 435,366 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $183.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

