Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kellogg by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $60.81 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

