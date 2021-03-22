Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

