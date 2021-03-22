Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

