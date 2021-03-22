Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 32.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $60.81 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.