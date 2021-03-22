Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 495,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 105,663 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,752,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,613,000 after acquiring an additional 238,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,166,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

