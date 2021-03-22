Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,478 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $135.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

