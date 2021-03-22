C Partners Holding GmbH Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

C Partners Holding GmbH decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,979 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 3.6% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.26. 9,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

