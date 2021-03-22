Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $5.01 on Top Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for $5.01 or 0.00008727 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $59.95 million and approximately $221.88 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,353,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,978,213 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

