BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,593,886 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,593,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,746,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 62.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,008,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

