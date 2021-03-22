BTIG Research Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $117.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.71.

NYSE:LEN opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

