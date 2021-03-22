Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

