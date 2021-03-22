Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,914,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.28 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

