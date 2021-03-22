Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.62% of Murphy Oil worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,660,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after buying an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 919,484 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,017 shares of company stock worth $2,469,008. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.