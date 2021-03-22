Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Azul worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

