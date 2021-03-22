Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.54 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $213.53 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.41 and its 200-day moving average is $240.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -110.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,353,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.