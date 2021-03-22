Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 300,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,652,000 after purchasing an additional 876,362 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $64.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

