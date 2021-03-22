Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 156.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 64.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar by 13.9% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $225.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

