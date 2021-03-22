Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 307.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,993 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.68 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

