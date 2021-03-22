Brokers Set Expectations for UDR, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

UDR opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

