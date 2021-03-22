Brokers Issue Forecasts for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Empire State Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $20,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.