Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $29.29

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,397 shares of company stock worth $16,204,720. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

