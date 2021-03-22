Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 229.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

XHR traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $19.58. 24,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

