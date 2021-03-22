Brokerages Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.78 Million

Brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce sales of $19.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the highest is $19.80 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $16.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $94.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.49 million to $95.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.97 million, with estimates ranging from $110.48 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $266,300.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

