Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. 162,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,872. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

