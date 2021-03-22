Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.34. Monro reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Monro stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

