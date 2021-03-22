Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report $636.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $646.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $594.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $199.14 on Monday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.31 and its 200-day moving average is $191.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

