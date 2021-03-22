Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.59. Celanese reported earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $11.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $152.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

