Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Brokerages predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report sales of $13.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $12.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $42.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.87 million, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $80.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 2,235,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,340. The firm has a market cap of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.