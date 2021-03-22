Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Vonage also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on VG. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vonage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $48,739,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Vonage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vonage by 36.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 986,486 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,458. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

