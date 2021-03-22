Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Position Cut by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,353 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 0.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $8,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 4,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

