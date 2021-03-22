Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,343,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.48% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $971,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

