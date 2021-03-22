Brian Duffy Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.66), for a total transaction of £6,630,000 ($8,662,137.44).

Shares of WOSG stock traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 662 ($8.65). 410,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 642.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 508.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 170.80 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 704 ($9.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.