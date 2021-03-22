Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $51.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRLXF shares. Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.