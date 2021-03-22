Boqii Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii’s (NYSE:BQ) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 29th. Boqii had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Boqii’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BQ opened at $5.87 on Monday. Boqii has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

