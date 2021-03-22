Boqii Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii’s (NYSE:BQ) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 29th. Boqii had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Boqii’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of research analysts have commented on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
BQ opened at $5.87 on Monday. Boqii has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25.
About Boqii
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.