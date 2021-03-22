BNP Paribas Lowers Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TELDF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of TELDF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.