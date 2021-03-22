Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BE opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,802 shares of company stock worth $12,296,455. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

