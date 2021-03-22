Blankinship & Foster LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,434. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.