Blair David Zaritsky Sells 130,800 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 130,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total transaction of C$402,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,989.04.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock remained flat at $C$3.13 during trading on Monday. 125,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,126. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -50.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.52. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

