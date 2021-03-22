BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BFY opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

