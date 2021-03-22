BlackRock Inc. Purchases 50,925 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Luna Innovations worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Luna Innovations by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LUNA opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.60 million, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

