BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,647,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.45% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

