BlackRock Inc. Has $19.02 Million Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.