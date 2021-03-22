BlackRock Inc. Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FOVL opened at $54.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

