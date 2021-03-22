BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,885 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of NETSTREIT worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $49,464,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,765,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,838,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,635,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

