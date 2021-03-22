Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Holdings Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

