BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/16/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $39.00.

3/10/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to the company’s decent performance that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Impressively, both the top and the bottom lines improved year over year. The quarter marked the fourth straight earnings beat. Also, the company continued to witness strong comparable club sales. The metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid the ongoing pandemic. Evidently, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. Cumulatively, these efforts have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals. However, incremental costs related to COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.”

3/5/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00.

2/1/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company has been grappling with rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, mainly led by costs associated with the pandemic. Such costs include bonuses and investments in safety equipments. Management expects such incremental costs to remain a downside during fourth quarter fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, strong comparable club sales have been an upside for the company. During the third quarter, the metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. Moreover, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well.”

1/28/2021 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $53,270,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

